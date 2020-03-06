You don’t have to do it yet, but we decided to remind you ahead of time that daylight saving time begins on March 8.
Saturday night will be soon enough to set your clocks ahead. If you wait until Sunday morning, you might miss something important because you were late. Show up an hour later for church than usual, and you might get there in time to see the ushers passing the plates.
“Spring forward, fall back” is one of the simplest ways to remember anything.
Daylight saving time is so popular now that some states want to keep it all year round and never go back to standard time.
The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that is aimed at making daylight saving time permanent. Similar legislation is pending in the Maryland General Assembly. Congress would have to grant any state an exemption from returning to standard time.
That’s because of the Staggers’ Uniform Time Act of 1966 that mandated national start and end dates for daylight saving time and established new time zones that accommodated Alaska and Hawaii.
We have daylight saving time thanks to the late former U.S. Rep. Harley O. Staggers Sr., a 16-term congressman from Keyser, W.Va., who — like President Abraham Lincoln — was born in a log cabin. He represented West Virginia’s Second District, but also took care of Western Maryland when he had the chance.
Staggers pushed through a law that required uniform observance of daylight saving time across the United States. One argument he used to convince skeptics involved talking about a bus driver who each day went through seven time changes during his 22-mile run from Moundsville, W.Va., to St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Staggers’ said “It’s a small thing, but it irritates thousands of people in this land.” He was referring to the inconvenience caused by the fact that some places observed daylight saving time, but others did not.
America adopted daylight saving time during World War I in an attempt to save fuel. However, it didn’t take effect until shortly before the war ended in 1918.
It proved unpopular because people tended to get out of bed earlier than they do today, and it was repealed in 1919. Daylight saving time postpones sunset by an hour at the cost of delaying sunrise for an hour. It is hated by people who don’t like getting up while it’s still dark.
Deciding whether to use daylight saving time became a local option. Cumberland and Allegany County put it to a referendum in 1922, and it was defeated.
However, daylight saving time was re-adopted nationwide in 1942 during World War II, again to save energy. After the war, it became a local option. That caused problems because one community might adopt it, while a neighboring town did not.
In 1952, Cumberland approved a referendum that embraced daylight saving time. It also was adopted by Keyser’s city council and all local shops of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad.
Until the late 19th century, the number of what passed for time zones defied counting. They were maintained by the railroads, and each train station set its own clocks. This caused nightmares and worse for the people who scheduled trains, sometimes leading to two of them occupying the same stretch of track at the same time, but going in opposite directions.
Also, every city in America had a time standard that was based on the position of the sun. When the sun was at its highest point in the sky, that was noon in this particular city. Noon wasn’t the same in Chicago as it was in New York, and there were more than 300 local sun-times.
The four standard time zones that stretch across the continental United States were adopted on Nov. 18, 1883. At the same time, telegraph lines transmitted time signals to all major cities. This allowed railroads to adopt uniform time plans that coordinated departure and arrival times and prevented head-on collisions by locomotives that were traveling at full throttle.
Most people in “the lower 48” think America has only four time zones, but there are six: Hawaii, Alaska, Pacific, Mountain, Central and Eastern.
Staggers’ Uniform Time Act was amended in 1972 to allow the 13 states that occupy more than one time zone — Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Florida, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alaska — to choose not to adopt daylight saving time.
Be comforted in the knowledge that the hour of sleep you lose now will be returned to you on the morning of Nov. 1, when Eastern Standard Time returns.
