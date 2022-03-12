Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.