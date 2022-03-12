Don’t forget to set your clocks forward before bedtime tonight as Daylight Saving Time officially returns March 13.
You could miss something — church, a breakfast engagement, a bus trip, whatever.
The main things to remember about Daylight Saving Time are:
• “Spring forward, fall back” is how you remember which way to set the clock. Standard Time, when we turn the clocks back an hour, takes effect on Nov. 6.
• Today is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. (As an alternative, you could do it on your birthday.)
• Some of us hate it, largely because we have to get out of bed one hour earlier on the Sunday when DST takes over.
Daylight Saving Time doesn’t make the day any longer. Only the earth’s orbiting around the sun and the tilt of its axis can do that. There will be just three minutes more of daylight on March 13 than on March 12. June 21 will be 2022’s longest day. After that the days will grow shorter until Dec. 21, when they begin to get longer again.
A common myth about Daylight Saving Time is that it was established for the benefit of farmers. This is nonsense. Farmers work from “can see to can’t see,” regardless of what the clock says. The cows they have to milk and the crops they have to tend can’t tell time and don’t take holidays off — which means the farmers can’t sleep in, either.
Benjamin Franklin advocated wiser use of daylight. He said people who slept past sunrise, whatever the time of year, wasted more candles by staying up later than other people did.
America adopted Daylight Saving Time during World War I in an attempt to save fuel that was needed to produce electric power. However, this didn’t take effect until shortly before the war ended in 1918. It proved unpopular because people tended to get out of bed earlier than they do today, and it was repealed in 1919.
Eventually, deciding whether to use Daylight Saving Time became a local option. Cumberland and Allegany County put it to a referendum in 1922 and it was defeated. However, DST was adopted nationwide in 1942 during World War II, again to save energy.
The start and end dates of DST have been changed on several occasions. Today, it begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.
