Most members of the working class are happy to get any kind of financial break they can, as the costs of goods and services outpace most people’s incomes.
You know that you’re a member of that prodigious and long-suffering chunk of America’s population if you perk up about a two-can-dine-for-$9.99 coupon or buy one, get one offers. $2.29 a pound for seedless grapes sounds pretty good until you weigh them. Eight bucks for grapes? Maybe next time. It could be a new Jeff Foxworthy comedy routine: “You might be lower middle class if ...”
All jokes aside, however, Maryland residents and even folks from other states soon will be afforded the opportunity to save a little money, as the second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is set aside each year as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.
Qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the regular 6% state sales tax. There’s no limit to quantity — you can buy 10 pairs of jeans, a dozen pocket T-shirts or a shopping cart full of socks. For example, if a customer purchases two dresses at $80 each, both items qualify even though the total price exceeds $100.
The first $40 of a backpack or book bag purchase also is free of the fee. There are some exceptions, but the tax is waived on most clothing items. We’re talking underwear, pajamas, coats, jackets, caps, hats and belts. Golf clothes and sports uniforms shall not be taxed. Teens can stock up on flip-flops.
The state’s annual sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 9 through Aug. 15 this year. The rollback was instituted to give parents some relief on back-to-school purchases. Even though the in-person start of classes for students remains uncertain at this point as COVID-19 keeps a lock on life as we now know it, children and parents still need new clothes and shoes and any discount is welcome.
Like most folks who must pinch pennies here and there to make ends meet, we have found that filling the average household grocery order drains one’s checking account faster than it did before the pandemic changed everything. Whether it’s a box of frozen waffles or a tub of cottage cheese, prices have taken a jump and most likely won’t recede to their previous amounts.
The sales tax also is 6% in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, but most clothing purchases are always exempt in the Keystone State. We have seen people from Cumberland shopping in Altoona for just that reason. Not to mention the Chili’s, Outback and other dining options there.
In tandem with the annual tax holiday, the Maryland Retailers Association is once again offering scholarships to two students attending a Maryland university, college or trade school ($1,000 for first place and $500 for second place) by explaining how they helped a Maryland business stay open during the pandemic. Examples might include helping to build or improve a company website, creating unique content for a social media account or going above and beyond as a store employee to fulfill online orders.
Entries may be submitted to shopmdtaxfree@marylandtaxes.gov or they can be posted on Shop Maryland Tax Free on Facebook and @shopmdtaxfree on Twitter and Instagram. Business owners, parents, colleagues and friends may submit nominations. Students may also nominate themselves.
As for the shopping, a complete, alphabetical listing of items and whether they’re exempt or taxable may be found at www.marylandtaxes.gov. Hover over the news tab, click on Comptroller’s Initiatives and find Exempt vs. Taxable Purchase.
Ironically, wallets and purses are not included in the tax-free offer.
