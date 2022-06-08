The price of a gallon of gas is eye popping. The rate at which the prices have gone up is just as staggering.
For example on Thursday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Cumberland, according to AAA, was $4.84. Last week, it was $4.56. That’s a 6% increase in one week.
Compare that to the average price of a gallon of gas a month ago — $4.22 — and gas has increased by 14.7% in a month.
To put that in context, the current rate of inflation for the year to date, which is near a 40-year high, is 8.3%.
Gas this time last year was $2.98 on average in Cumberland.
And the troubling part is the price hikes show no signs of stopping.
We could very well be paying over $5 a gallon for gas within the next week. Some local stations are above $5.
Think about this, the minimum wage in Maryland is $12.50. According to ABC News, the average American travels about 16 miles each way to work. The average car has a fuel economy of 24 miles-per-gallon, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
If someone works 40 hours a week at the minimum wage, commuting 32 miles a day and gas costs $5 per gallon, they are spending 6.67% of their week’s earnings or $33.35 on just getting to and from work each week.
Inflation is making life expensive enough without gas chewing away at paychecks. The price of gas is exacerbating the problem.
The average pay raise, using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is 3.6% — that is certainly not making up the difference.
It’s a losing proposition all around. Many people can’t work without driving and public transportation is frequently inadequate or ill-suited to the communities needs.
As the gas crisis continues, wallets will just get squeezed more. It will be harder to save and quality of life will in all likelihood dip.
There are no good options. However, there are some worse options, like U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-La.) factitious quip that rather than drive it would be cheaper to “buy cocaine and just run everywhere.”
Congress, at least nominally, seems to be aware of the issue. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced the Gas Price Gouging Prevention Act on March 24, but that’s all the further the prospective bill has moved.
For the moment, the best course of action seems to be reach out to your state and federal representatives and let them know enough is enough, and in the meantime to keep driving, grin and bear it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.