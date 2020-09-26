Maryland government has gone from one extreme to the other with its new “Open Road” initiative, moving from Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order at the start of the COVID-19 nightmare to a campaign to increase autumn travel and stimulate spending.
The effort, a partnership between the Office of Tourism and the state’s 25 destination marketing organizations, is designed to boost the economy through overnight stays in hotels and motels, stops at restaurants and visits to attractions. People are being encouraged to drive along the state’s 18 scenic byways and follow newly created road trip itineraries.
It seems like a great idea.
Travel is a major component in the state’s economy. Visitors to the state spent $18.6 billion on travel-related expenses in 2019. The Maryland tourism industry also generated $2.6 billion in state and local taxes and provided residents of the state with 150,000 jobs.
“Fall is a beautiful time to explore Maryland and travel our scenic routes, helping to support all of the accommodations, attractions, restaurants and their employees along the way,“ Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz said Tuesday in an emailed press release. “Working with health officials, the tourism industry has implemented protocols so they can be open for guests safely and comfortably.”
Americans are cautiously returning to travel and are drawn to driving trips closer to home, research indicates. More and more people are easing into getting out of the house and are looking for lodging, but remain wary of establishments not taking the pandemic seriously. They want to be comfortable, both physically and mentally. Those offering accommodations must keep that in mind. One misstep could bring a barrage of online criticism and slam the brakes on the idea.
The scenic roadways include points of interest that give travelers the opportunity to customize their pace of travel, geography and activities along the way. The road trip packages offered suggested routes, restaurants and points of interest.
The official website, www.visitmaryland.org, has been redesigned to make planning easier through photography and videos. Content has been organized around 40 unique topic hubs, with related information available from each one’s home page.
The Free State’s eight welcome centers are open and are staffed, complying with the latest safety guidelines. Hours of operation are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with a goal of returning to seven days a week.
Citizens can share their travel experiences on social media using the hashtag #MDinFocus.
“Open Road” is a signpost that provides people ways to spur the economy and have fun at the same time. Participants just need to follow current guidelines when it comes to social distancing, face coverings and personal hygiene.
With gasoline prices hovering just above the $2 mark, it’s a great time to fill the tank and go on an adventure, preserving jobs and pumping money back into the economy at the same time.
