Early voting is underway in West Virginia as of Wednesday. It starts in earnest tomorrow in Maryland.
Residents of Mineral County looking to vote early can go to the courthouse between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to cast their ballot until Oct. 29. On that date, the hours shift to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and early voting ends on Nov. 5.
In Allegany County, you can head to the Kelly Road county office complex from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 to cast an early ballot.
In Garrett County, there are two early vote ballot box locations at the Oakland Community Center and the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Mail-in voting has been going for a while and there’s still some time to do it if you so choose. For Maryland residents, ballots can be requested until Nov. 1 and drop boxes for mail-in voting will be open at the county office complex and at Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
West Virginia residents can apply for absentee ballots until Nov. 2. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 will be accepted.
If you’re apprehensive by mail-in voting, early voting is a secure and great way to cast your vote.
There’s no reason to wait in lines on Election Day on Nov. 8 if you can do it now. Save yourself the headache and the last-minute crunch of balancing life and civic duty.
In 1776, only landowning men could vote. As early as the 1800s, cohesive movements of suffragists began the push for universal voting rights and women’s suffrage.
In 1870, the 15th Amendment passed, making it so the right to vote could not be denied based on race. In 1890, Wyoming become the first state to legalize voting for women. In 1919, the rest of the country followed in granting women the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment. In 1965, with the passage of the Voting Rights Act, voter disenfranchisement was made illegal.
The right to vote and the ways in which people are allowed to vote is always evolving. It hasn’t always been so easy.
We have a hard-fought right to vote in this country, won by our forefathers in war and by public uprising and protest, and we should exercise it at every opportunity we get.
