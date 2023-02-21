The following editorial appeared in the News and Sentinel of Parkersburg, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
“It replaces the transformative system of support for early literacy with a multitiered system of support for early literacy and (math) in kindergarten through grade three.”
If readers are unsure what that means, we may have to take state Sen. Amy Grady’s word for it, as she celebrates passage of Senate Bill 274, the Third Grade Success Act, which resembles a bill pending before the House Finance Committee. But we should join her in celebrating that on at least one front lawmakers are taking seriously the improvement of our children’s education.
SB 274 would allow the state Board of Education to develop benchmark assessments in English Language Arts and math for K-3 students, and a support system for those exhibiting substantial deficiencies in reading or math. Beginning in 2026, any student found deficient in ELA or math by the end of third grade would be held back upon recommendation of the student’s teacher with exceptions for students with disabilities or identified as English language learners. The bill also allows parents to request a good cause exemption.
“In the early learning years, ensuring that each student masters the content and skills needed for mastery at the next grade level is critically important for student success,” according to the bill’s legislative findings. “Students who do not demonstrate grade-level proficiency in reading by the end of third grade become increasingly less likely to succeed at each successive grade level and often drop out of school prior to graduation.”
Lawmakers must continue the momentum on this effort to prevent that outcome for our students — particularly as the bill rightly allows for teachers and parents to weigh in on individuals students’ needs. Delegates must waste no time getting this one done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.