The Earth is 4.5 billion-plus years old, but we Earthlings have been celebrating Earth Day for only the past 50 years.
Each April 22 is Earth Day, and while some people exploit our planet, others celebrate it — realizing that so far, it’s the only place we know of that the human race can call home and the only place where intelligent life has yet to be found.
(The old joke is that one scientist asks another, “Do you think we’ll ever find intelligent life on another planet?”The other replies, “I’m still looking for it on THIS planet.”)
If there is intelligent life elsewhere in this universe (and many astronomers and other scientists believe there is) and they are watching us (and many people believe that is the case), what must they think of us?
Our species — homo sapiens (Latin for “wise man,” which some regard as a misnomer, saying “homo sap” might be more appropriate) has been responsible for exterminating any number of other species.
Ours is also the only known species that has demonstrated the capability of rendering itself extinct.
It is believed that more than 99% of all species that ever lived on Earth have gone extinct. It’s also estimated that about 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction because of human activity.
The late Stephen Hawking, who had one of the most brilliant minds ever produced, said the greatest threats to humanity are pollution, overpopulation, greed and stupidity. It would be hard to argue with that, although we homo saps have widely varying opinions about what constitutes any of them — greed and stupidity, in particular.
Earth Day is the brainchild of former U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, who was an environmentalist at a time when they were few in number.
Nelson died in 2005, so we referred to the “Gaylord Nelson and Earth Day” website at http://www.nelsonearthday.net/nelson to refresh our memory of him.
It says, in part: “After his election into the Senate in 1962, Nelson discovered that Washington had no environmental political agenda despite the many urgent national issues. Nelson immediately began the struggle to get the environment front and center in Washington politics by drawing on his experience as ‘the Conservation Governor’ of Wisconsin.”
As Wisconsin’s chief executive, he overhauled the state’s natural resources program.
“Nelson’s innovative vision resonated with Wisconsin residents,” says the website. “Through the 1950s, residents had grown increasingly concerned with their crowded and dilapidated state parks, the exploitation of public resources by private industry and the pollution of the state’s waterways.
“Nelson promised comprehensive reforms and was elected to two terms as governor. In office, he established unprecedented high levels of public funding for education, health care, unemployment, highways, and urban and rural development,” it said.
In Washington, he worked with presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson on their programs and helped LBJ promote Civil Rights legislation and the War on Poverty.
“Environment is all of America and its problems,” said Nelson. “It is rats in the ghetto. It is a hungry child in a land of affluence. It is housing not worthy of the name; neighborhoods not fit to inhabit.”
Nelson saw the activism and emotion that accompanied the anti-Vietnam War protests and thought it could be channeled into an environmental movement.
He conceived of a day when Americans and others around the world could come together to help save the world from the predations of the people who lived upon it, and Earth Day was the result.
Nelson was involved in the passage of much of America’s environmental legislation, including the Clean Air and Clean Water acts.
Thanks in part to Nelson, America’s technology, power generation, industry and transportation are so much cleaner now than they were half a century ago that there’s hardly any comparison.
Air pollution was so bad in some cities that parents kept their children home from school, athletes trained indoors and people were sickened in large numbers.
Donora, Pennsylvania, was a town of steel mills, zinc factories and railroad yards near Pittsburgh. A temperature inversion in the atmosphere blanketed the city with a deadly smog that left 20 dead in 1948.
This tragedy led to passage of the Clean Air Act and the creation of a Donora Smog Museum that bears a sign reading “Clean Air Started Here.”
The Cuyahoga River that flows through Cleveland was considered one of America’s most polluted rivers. It is said to have caught fire 13 times, and a fire in 1969 resulted in passage of the Clean Water Act and creation of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Half a century ago, relatively few of us gave consideration to the environment. Now, preservation and restoration of our natural surroundings is a passionate subject for many in the public sector and private enterprise and the common people.
Happy Earth Day! May we have many happy returns.
