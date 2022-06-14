“Our need will be the real creator,” Plato wrote in his famous text “The Republic.”
The more modern phrasing is that necessity is the mother of invention.
There’s always a need, always a necessity, and in our moment of high and rising inflation that seems to be food on a budget — well really anything on a budget.
When walking into a grocery story or supermarket, it can feel like lighting a paycheck on fire is the ticket to entry. According to United State Department of Agriculture data, the Consumer Price Index for food has risen between 6.5% and 7.5% from 2021 to 2022.
It’s time to get creative with our options. And there are options.
Services that may have been perceived as more expensive, a luxury or lazy alternative, like HelloFresh, Instacart, Walmart or Amazon food delivery services, are slowly becoming more comparable in price to in-person grocery shopping.
The USDA has a list with the approximate amount a family should spend on groceries each week, that breaks down into four categories: thrifty plan, low-cost plan, moderate cost plan and liberal cost plan.
For a single adult — depending on the plan, age and sex — the cost the USDA, in its May release, thinks they should spend is between $46.6 and $99.5 per week. For a family of two, the range is $93.2 to $199. For a family of four, the range is $154.80 to $327.70.
All of the food delivery services require some type of subscription, which can be a barrier to entry, so too can the availability of the service in one’s area.
When spending over $35 on food, delivery is free with Amazon. Considering the price of gas, not having to drive is a definite plus.
But the delivery fees can add up with the various other services. To get free delivery with Instacart, you have to pay $9.99 a month ($2.50 per week) and a $35 minimum purchase. With Walmart it is $12.50 per month ($3.24 per week) but no minimum purchase.
For a family of four to get 24 meals per week from HelloFresh, the maximum number of meals the service delivers in a week, it’s around $200.
We can’t forget to mention impulse buying, which always adds more cost to the bill while shopping in-person. You don’t leave the house anticipating buying chips, but when you get home you somehow have two bags.
There are edges to be found, coupons to be smartly cut and used, as long as we’re willing to do the work to find them.
For now, going to the grocery store with iron willpower is still probably the best option, but the alternatives are closer than they would seem at a glance.
