Monday afternoon’s incident at Chessie Federal Credit Union in Keyser, West Virginia, is stuff of a made-for-TV movie.
A woman armed with a shotgun enters the financial institution and demands to speak to the FBI. Three employees and two customers are held hostage for more than two hours.
During that time, negotiations between police and the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Mary Ann Crossland of Keyser, are ongoing. The area is sealed off and bystanders watch as the drama unfolds on a picture-perfect August afternoon.
Negotiators convince Crossland to release both customers and eventually the three employees. It was then that a state police emergency response team entered a rear door of the facility after the suspect reportedly left the gun in another room. She was quickly taken into custody.
What would motivate someone to take a taxi to a bank in a heavily-traveled part of town armed with a shotgun? It appears robbery wasn’t a motive. We may never know.
One thing is for certain: The teamwork exhibited by first responders probably saved several lives.
Mineral County Sheriff’s Office Capt. R.J. Wingler, who directed the operation after a panic alarm received by the county 911 center alerted officers, said, “this incident was brought to a successful conclusion through great cooperation of multiple agencies from two states and several counties as well as across multiple emergency service disciplines.”
Among those assisting the sheriff’s office were Keyser City Police, hostage negotiators and emergency response personnel from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland Police Department and a Special Response Team from the West Virginia State Police. Additional resources came from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, Natural Resources Police, West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office, Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, FBI, Keyser Volunteer Fire Department and multiple emergency medical services units.
In the wake of the George Floyd death at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May, there has been repeated calls to reallocate funding earmarked for law enforcement agencies to other non-policing sources. Adequate funding is key to training for situations such as the one that unfolded Monday.
Those credit union employees didn’t report for work thinking they would be staring at the end of a gun barrel shortly after lunch. We hope they, along with the two customers, will be offered counseling to help cope with their ordeal.
Officers were at the credit union less than three minutes after the alarm was sounded. Their swift action undoubtedly kept a bad situation from becoming much worse.
