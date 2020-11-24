Thanksgiving, by its nature, is a holiday that pushes us together. Summer has given way to fall, the air lost its mugginess in favor of crisp chill, crops are gathered, snow is threatening to poke out its head and the Northern Hemisphere has turned a shoulder to the sun.
Warmth is found in the home by the hearth or electric heater, amongst friends and family. We gather, like we have every year since 1621, when the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans came together, to have an autumn feast. And a feast, by definition, is a large meal in celebration of something.
It is a great unifier of a holiday and doesn’t require anything of us but to be thankful for what we’ve got. It’s a holiday only turkeys give a side eye.
Yet, as we approach the day of turkey, stuffing, yams, pies, uncles that say a bit too much at the dinner table and the Cowboys and Lions playing football, no one could be blamed for feeling disheartened or downtrodden. This year, COVID-19 has taken so much from us already, and now it threatens to disrupt the traditions bedrock to the holiday season.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder. You don’t realize what you’ve got until it’s gone. The general feeling that comes from the absence or disruption of a routine has been said, many times and many ways, in many cliches.
And yet, it’s these sweet little reminders that can help get us through the Thanksgiving holiday this year. We may not be able to meet with grandparents and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters all around one big table to feast, but it doesn’t mean we still can’t be thankful.
When tradition is understood and not merely performed, it teaches us the lessons our forefathers wanted us to learn. Where we once gathered around tables, we can still gather on FaceTime or Zoom. We have the benefit of the ubiquitousness of cellphones and the ability to call near anyone anywhere. Even 20 years in the past, this wasn’t the case. No, it’s not the same as being in person. Nothing — maybe VR when we enter the matrix — will be able to replace face-to-face contact. But we can still find ways to express gratitudes.
We’ve worked tirelessly to advance technology to where it is now. Generations and generations have built upon the building blocks laid down by those before them. It’s only right to honor them by using the tools at our disposal to keep each other, our loved ones and our fellow Americans safe this holiday season, so we have even more thankfulness to pass on to the next.
Besides, knock on wood, in a year’s time, should we so choose, we’ll be able to have Thanksgiving gatherings more than large and joyous enough to make up for this year’s pared down version.
No matter how big or small, there’s always something to be thankful for — it can be expressed at a table, on a call or in a quiet moment of reflection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.