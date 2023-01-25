If you’ve been to the grocery store recently in search of a breakfast staple, you’ve probably noticed that it’s close to being too expensive to remain a breakfast staple.
Yes. We’re talking about eggs. Inflation has hit everything but few things more than eggs.
According to the Consumer Price Index, the price of eggs jumped nearly 50% by the end of 2022 compared to the year prior — the largest for a grocery item in that period.
A check of prices at LaVale Walmart on Wednesday showed a dozen eggs going for $4.64. Highway robbery? Yes.
We can talk all we want about the fact that the prices are high. Anyone can see that without having to read about it.
The question remains why?
As with most things, it’s complicated.
The owner of Eichner’s Family Farm in Wexford, Pennsylvania — Ron Eichner — said in an interview with NPR that the high price of eggs is a downstream effect of an increase in the cost of everything else, from feed to electricity to the carton.
What’s interesting is that our fowl friends are experiencing something of a pandemic of their own. The other driver of the cost of eggs going up is an outbreak of the avian flu.
It’s been a while since there’s been a bad outbreak of it in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and this time it’s particularly bad. The avian flu has between a 90% to 100% mortality rate in chickens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that over 57 million birds were affected by the disease in 2022.
Due to how infectious the disease is, farmers whose chickens end up infected generally have to kill the rest of their chickens anyway due to federal rules aimed at preventing the spread.
So, it is a numbers game, really. There are simply fewer birds to lay eggs. The USDA estimated that the number of egg-laying hens was down 5% last year. And fewer hens means fewer eggs and higher prices.
If only it could be as simple as cracking a few eggs to make an omelet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.