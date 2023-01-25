Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&