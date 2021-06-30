There’s a major health care crisis brewing nationally, if the results of a recent survey are any indication.
The potential fallout could affect elderly patients needing long-term residential treatment, their families and tens of thousands of workers.
Facing a critical financial squeeze because of lost revenue and higher expenses, nursing home operators responding to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living poll painted a dismal picture.
The organization represents more than 14,000 nursing homes, assisted living communities and other long-term care facilities across the country.
Providers are speaking with one voice to show the urgent need to address the predicament in which the profession finds itself.
Among the poll findings:
• Only a quarter of nursing homes and assisted living communities are confident they can last a year or more.
• More than half of nursing homes and nearly half of assisted living communities say their organization is operating at a loss.
• Nearly half of nursing homes and assisted living communities have had to make cuts in 2021.
• The top three costs facilities have incurred due to COVID-19, regardless of whether they have had cases or not, are additional pay for staff, hiring additional staff and personal protective equipment.
• In 2021, 84% of nursing homes said they are losing revenue due to fewer post-acute patients coming from the hospital.
• 92% of nursing homes and 62% of assisted living facilities said the Provider Relief Fund has been helpful during COVID.
• More than half of nursing homes and more than one-third of assisted living communities say that Medicaid fee-for-service is problematic in covering the actual cost to provide care to residents. Of those, more than one-quarter of both providers qualify it is a serious problem.
An analysis by the organization earlier this year estimated that the nursing home industry is expected to lose $94 billion over the course of the pandemic, and more than 1,800 facilities could close their doors.
Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living president and CEO, speaking out in an emailed press release, called upon lawmakers to address the “chronic underfunding” of Medicaid, which only covers 70% to 80% of nursing home care.
The industry has laid out solutions in its Care For Our Seniors Act, but action by members of Congress and state legislators is required for the proposed reforms to reach fruition.
Approved residential facilities often are the only viable option for people no longer able to properly care for themselves, and many families will at some point face a difficult decision in determining a loved one’s future.
If governmental intervention is truly necessary, it seems prudent to lend support to such action.
