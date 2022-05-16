It’s four in the morning when you or a loved one awake with chest pain or you’re driving down the street on the way to work when someone runs a red light and plows into the side of your car. Airbags deploy and you’re pinned in the driver’s seat.
It’s moments like this when we count on first responders to come to our aid — and quickly. The faster we get to a hospital, the better our chances for survival.
This week marks the 47th annual EMS Week, which honors those — both volunteer and professional — who render assistance at a moment’s notice in our time of need. This year’s theme is “Rising to the Challenge.”
An early pioneer in emergency medicine was Baltimore trauma surgeon R Adams Cowley, who identified the critical time immediately after injury as the “Golden Hour,” a period of 60 minutes or less following injury when immediate care is crucial to a patient’s survival.
Cowley was the founder of the United States’ first trauma center at the University of Maryland in 1958, which today bears his name.
In Allegany County, citizens are lucky to have a dedicated group of career and volunteer emergency medical services personnel. Round-the-clock services are provided by both the Cumberland Fire Department and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. Within a minute or two after placing a 911 call, an ambulance is often on the street.
Local volunteer fire departments also provide EMS services in the region. Recruitment and retention of volunteers is not without challenges. Maryland emergency medical technician and paramedic applicants must first complete a 130-hour EMT course. More advanced paramedic training requires an additional 1,100 hours. Most companies foot the bill for training but it’s the time factor that deters many from applying.
A critical component of Dr. Cowley’s “Golden Hour” philosophy is the medevac helicopter, which proved effective during the Vietnam War in saving those injured on the battlefield.
Maryland State Police Aviation Command operates a fleet of helicopters at seven bases across the state, including the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport. Trooper 5 was the state police’s fifth aviation base and began service to tri-state residents in 1982.
EMS Week was authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.
If you come into contact with an EMS professional this week — and let’s hope it’s not in an emergency situation — say thanks and if you would like a rewarding career helping out your fellow neighbors, consider joining a local squad. They’d be happy to have you in their ranks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.