The following editorial appeared in the Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Microsoft founder and clean-energy investor Bill Gates brought a dose of optimism and a dose of realism to Appalachia when he visited Charleston on Monday.
The optimism is that West Virginia can take advantage of the move away from coal and toward cleaner sources of energy. The realism is that it won’t be as short a process as many people expect it to be.
As noted by HD Media reporter Mike Tony, Gates told his audience at the Clay Center that the transition to clean energy is a long-term challenge.
“It won’t be solved halfway through your career,” Gates said in response to a question from a Marshall University student about her generation’s role in a clean energy economy. “It will take your entire working lifetime to achieve this.”
Coming from someone of Gates’ standing, that should be taken as a warning to not expect too much too soon. Government officials want to rid our roads of the internal combustion engine. They have set goals for eliminating the sale or manufacture of such vehicles within the next 20 years. But is that realistic? Where will the electricity to power those vehicles come from?
Before his talk with Sen. Joe Manchin and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith at the Clay Center, Gates visited the former Kanawha River Power Plant at the town of Glasgow, about 20 miles east of Charleston. That coal-burning plant was retired in 2015 because retrofitting it to meet new emission standards taking effect at that time was not feasible.
Gates founded the nuclear innovation company TerraPower, and nuclear dominated his conversation with Manchin Monday.
“This will be much cleaner, and it’ll be extremely safe,” Manchin pledged, speaking of next-generation nuclear technology that proponents have touted as a means of transitioning coal-fired plants to nuclear generation.
In 2021, TerraPower announced it would build an advanced nuclear reactor demonstration project in Wyoming near a coal-fired plant scheduled for retirement in 2025. Other companies worldwide are looking at small modular nuclear reactors as an alternative to traditional large-scale nuclear plants and as an alternative to coal, natural gas and renewables. Nucor Corp., which is building a steel mill in Mason County, West Virginia, has invested in a company that also is developing a small modular reactor for a trial run.
The energy future Gates envisions for West Virginia goes beyond nuclear and includes natural gas.
“It’s good news for West Virginia that you have natural gas,” Gates said, predicting that natural gas use would continue because of its role in some carbon capture and hydrogen production projects.
Manchin played a role in getting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act through the Democrat-controlled Congress last year. Those acts provided incentives for Gates to invest in next-generation energy projects. Among them is Form Energy, which plans to build a factory in Hancock County to manufacture batteries that can store electricity for 100 hours at costs competitive with old power plants.
When all was said and done, Gates explained how this region can profit from the coming change in energy production, but he also provided that necessary dose of reality that this change will take longer than some would like if it is to be done correctly.
