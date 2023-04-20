There are really only two instances when most think about their power company — when the electricity goes out unexpectedly and when the bill comes due each month.
Otherwise, the power company tends to be an undercurrent, relatively unseen but pretty vital to the goings on of everyday life.
Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., recently submitted a proposal to the Maryland Public Service Commission to buy out its contract with AES Warrior Run, which produces electricity for the utility, at its 205-megawatt Mexico Farms cogeneration plant.
The $357 million buyout, according to both companies, would terminate the contract seven years early and save Potomac Edison customers about $80 million.
“This agreement is another milestone in our journey toward decarbonization,” said Andrés Gluski, AES president and chief executive officer, in a news release. “Following the contract termination, we see interesting opportunities to repurpose the Warrior Run site for low carbon solutions that continue to serve local communities.”
The plant and its employees have been community-minded for the 20-plus years it’s been in operation, buying coal from local mines. We hope the plant doesn’t lose its community focus with the upgrades to newer technologies.
Potomac Edison’s contract with AES was established in 2000 as a requirement of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act passed by Congress in 1978.
“By successfully negotiating a buyout of the Warrior Run contract, Potomac Edison is not only potentially saving customers a substantial amount of money, but also likely helping to stabilize their bills by eliminating charges that are based on a volatile market,” said Linda Moss, president of the company’s Maryland operations.
Saving money on our electric bills is a good thing and we hope AES will retain its current group of about 75 employees during the transition and repurposing of the Mexico Farms facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.