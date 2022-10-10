Cumberland Fire Chief Shannon Adams told the mayor and City Council last week his department is in need of replacement fire apparatus with the two front line engines each more than 10 years old.
The department added a new ladder truck to its fleet earlier this year, replacing one that was almost 30 years old.
For those of us who work near the Central Fire Station on North Mechanic Street, we know how many times each day city firefighters respond to all types of emergencies.
Engine and ladder truck crews not only are called to fires and vehicle crashes but to any emergency medical service call where a patient is not breathing or has overdosed on drugs. Their wheels are turning round-the-clock.
Adams would like to add a new engine and rescue truck at a cost of about $1.3 million. The current first-responding engine from the Central Station carries rescue tools and other equipment needed at a crash scene. The chief would like a separate unit to house that equipment allowing for a smaller engine that is easier to navigate on narrow city streets.
“Right now (the reserve engines) are a 25-year-old and a 28-year-old engine,” Adams told city officials. “The NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) recommends front line apparatus should be no more than 10 years and a max life of no more than 25 years. So right now two of our engines that should be retired soon we are going to have to keep for a few more years.”
A good chunk of Cumberland’s budget goes to fire and police services. City residents are fortunate when they call 911 that a first responder — fire, police or EMS — will be at their doorstep in a matter of minutes. This isn’t always the case in other parts of the county where residents rely on volunteers to answer the call.
Cumberland City Administrator Jeff Silka said the new equipment could be funded by either the city’s unassigned fund balance or a capital bond issue.
We would urge city officials to get the ball rolling on the equipment purchases. It usually takes more than a year to receive custom-built fire trucks once an order is placed. We don’t need a broken down truck hindering efforts to fight the next fire that breaks out in the city.
