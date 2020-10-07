If you’re reading this, then you must trust us to some extent, and for that we are grateful.
We take our jobs very seriously and work diligently to earn and keep that level of confidence.
Fewer and fewer people today rely on mainstream news sources, instead turning to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube feeds and other social media platforms.
In a segment on the CBS television program “Sunday Morning,” veteran broadcast journalist and contributor Ted Koppel interviewed several West Virginia residents who said they no longer read newspapers or listen to the radio, instead choosing increasingly partisan online sources. One is a county sheriff, another serves as a county commissioner and a third is a college graduate who studied nursing. And there are millions more Americans just like them.
People tend to believe things that are closely aligned with their way of thinking, so it’s easier to accept a message that plays into an existing bias or belief. These posts often sow doubt and frequently promote unfounded conspiracy theories and even fuel blatantly wild rumors.
President Donald Trump has said the news media is “truly the enemy of the people,” labeling stories he doesn’t agree with or valid questions he doesn’t want to answer as fake news and singling out reporters for ridicule and even retaliation.
Our profession’s inquisitiveness has made the press a thorn in the side of politicians and other people in positions of authority. But we have never been a collective foe. We simply try to shine a light into dark places.
A local Facebook presence purports to provide local news, especially incidents involving police responses in Cumberland. Much of what appears there is incorrect. Citizen journalists can say whatever they wish without repercussion. Every locally generated news story in the Times-News provides the source of the information, from government officials to private citizens. What we print or post online becomes part of the public record.
There’s reliable information available online, but one must exercise caution when navigating cyberspace and its pitfalls.
Professional journalists have received specialized training, in college and on the job, that holds them to a higher standard. We strive for fairness and accuracy. If we get it wrong, we’re quick to run a correction.
Oct. 4-10 is National Newspaper Week, with the theme, “America Needs Journalists.” The nation does need reporters, editors, photographers, page designers and digital content experts and we need people to support us as we go about our jobs.
We are nothing without readers, either in print or online. We appreciate the faith you place in us, and will continue to work hard, with the resources available to us, to keep you informed.
