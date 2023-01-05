Downtown Cumberland may become just a little bit safer in the next half-year or so. One thing is for sure: There will be an extra set of eyes watching everything.
The Cumberland Economic Development Corp. has recently received two grants for $100,000 and $50,000 from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Gov. Larry Hogan’s Re-fund the Police Initiative respectively for the installation of surveillance cameras.
“We want to make the downtown a much more safe and tourist-friendly area where people feel safe and come down as they so desire,” Matt Miller, CEDC executive director, told City Council members at a recent meeting.
Directional mounted cameras and storefront Ring-type models will be installed all around the downtown mall area, viewing sections of Baltimore, Liberty and Centre streets, as well as nearby alleys and parking areas.
“These neighborhood safety grants continue to be an important component of our Re-Fund The Police Initiative, providing resources to local governments, nonprofits and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in communities across the state,” Hogan said in a press release.
Of course, many of us can and have walked through downtown Cumberland hundreds of times at night without any problem. We don’t need to pretend like Cumberland is as crime-ridden as Caracas, Venezuela.
But the extra surveillance will hopefully make visitors and tourists feel better about walking around our beautiful town at night and visiting all the wonderful restaurants and local haunts.
Miller said the CEDC is working in conjunction with the Cumberland Police Department on the program regarding the location of the cameras to maximize their effect.
City police already have 60 cameras across the city that provide real-time views of streets and problem areas.
And sometimes just knowing that there is an extra set of eyes watching is enough to deter an opportunistic criminal and encourage an upstanding citizen to explore the wonders we have to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.