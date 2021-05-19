Saying “It’s nice to see you” has considerably greater meaning today, now that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ended the state government’s mandate on wearing face coverings to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In many cases, people are seeing family members, friends, co-workers and acquaintances unmasked for the first time since the global pandemic began over a year ago.
We are fully vaccinated and can attest to the feeling of liberation that comes with interacting with others with one’s face fully exposed. It’s nice to smile and have someone grin in return.
It’s amazing to us that it’s still possible to easily recognize people with half their faces under wraps. So much for the Lone Ranger, Zorro, and other fictional heroes who wear what amount to eye thongs to remain anonymous.
Health authorities still want people who have not been inoculated to keep their noses and mouths covered in public and hopefully they will. Folks who have gotten the vaccine are still at risk, although infectious disease specialists claim they won’t get as sick and will likely survive the illness that reportedly has claimed 587,000 souls in the United States alone.
In West Virginia, residents who have received the Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single Johnson & Johnson dose can go maskless, although the state mandate will remain in place until June 20.
It can get confusing, now that it’s up to businesses and other entities to decide whether face coverings are required to enter or not. As of Wednesday, for example, the Martin’s supermarket chain was requiring workers and customers to mask up, as was Sheetz and Wendy’s, but those are corporate decisions. Similarly, CNHI, which owns and operates the Times-News and dozens of other newspapers in the United States, still requires mask use by employees and others entering its buildings. Other places are leaving it up to individuals, as the majority of Republican leaders have advocated all along.
Keep covered if you have any doubts and please be considerate and follow guidelines posted at businesses. Don’t provoke employees or put them on the spot by refusing to comply. It’s unfair to the workers.
Times-News photographer Ken Nolan took pictures Sunday at the Haystack Mountain Sportsmen’s Club in LaVale, where members tossed disposable paper masks into a fire pit to celebrate Hogan’s decision to drop the emergency measure, which he enacted to keep citizens safe as the new strain of coronavirus spread its life-threatening tentacles through the state and country.
It is cause for jubilation. We have come a long way since the initial lockdown, uncertainty and cold, dark days in March 2020, when things seemed pretty hopeless. We’re in the midst of a new spring, with summer just around the corner. It’s getting warmer, with flowers and trees blooming and local public swimming pools gearing up to open for Memorial Day weekend.
Despite all the recent good news, like a low positivity rate not seen since the public health crisis began, we must stay vigilant. We don’t want things to backfire. We want to see our fellow Americans’ faces — and have them see ours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.