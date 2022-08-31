Jenelle Mayer announced via email Tuesday that she is resigning from her position as Allegany County health officer effective Sept. 6.
Mayer for her part said that she and her family are moving to North Carolina. Mayer worked for the health department for 10 years, six of them as health officer.
The resignation has pretty big implications for the county. It’s a highly important position in an agency that has only taken on more importance over recent years. It’s also an opportunity to take things to a higher level.
One thing is clear, the next health officer needs to be a willing face of the health department and responsive.
In the early days of COVID-19 pandemic, it was not easy to get information from the health department. Bits of pertinent information were released in a slow drip.
Robert Stephens, the Garrett County health officer, is a great example of a health officer who is the public face of his agency. He is informative during county commission meetings and is responsive to inquiries.
Ideally, the role would be filled by a medical doctor. We hope one does apply during this upcoming hiring cycle. However, that wasn’t the case prior to Mayer’s hiring.
In 2015, when Dr. Sue Raver retired from the position, the Times-News reported that the job, by state law, had to be filled by a medical doctor. After a prolonged search for a qualified candidate, the qualification standards had to be lowered so that “candidates who hold a master’s degree in public health administration” could be considered for the role.
It will be a hard role to fill. The process probably won’t be quick.
The Allegany County commissioners will have final say in the hiring decision. We know they will take it seriously, and give it the attention it deserves and hope it goes well.
