It was 31 years ago Monday when then President George H.W. Bush signed the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act into law, which had first been drafted by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and House in 1988. Of the 665 enacted laws by the 101st United States Congress, the ADA is one of the most well known.
After all, it radically changed the civil and physical structures of the public spaces of the nation, toward something more equal and opportune in nature. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of “disability in employment, state and local government, public accommodations, commercial facilities, transportation and telecommunications.”
A society, focused only on the needs and concerns of a decided majority, unconcerned and overlooking the realities of those who do not fall within the bounds of the arbitrary majority, cannot function to its fullest potential. Whether the exclusion is intentional or not, nonetheless it causes the loss of human potential and stifles progress by discouraging those affected from participation.
“Thirty-one years ago today, Democrats and Republicans came together to pass one of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation in our nation’s history — the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis. “The ADA reaffirmed the fundamental truth that every American deserves to be treated with dignity, and have equal protection under the law.”
There’s work yet to be done. After all, progress is an ongoing process. Buildings built prior to the passage of the law may not be up to ADA compliance yet, for an example.
Gov. Larry Hogan enacted an executive order Monday which declared the state would annually celebrate July as Disability Culture and Achievements Month.
“The State of Maryland is taking another step forward to ensure that all of our citizens are confident in their ability to contribute to their communities and assured that those contributions are valued by all,” said Hogan.
As part of the ceremony, Hogan honored Becca Meyers, a U.S. Paralympian and six-time medalist, who withdrew from the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo because the committee would not allow her to bring her personal care assistant with her — in this case, her mother.
We’re working on improving here locally, as well, in ways not often seen or publicized because it’s expected. When the Frostburg city government moved into its municipal building back in the spring, it moved into a building renovated with ADA compliance in mind — and out of the previous city hall, which wasn’t entirely up to ADA standards.
We applaud the continued focus on improving access for all and the discouragement of discrimination on the basis of disability.
