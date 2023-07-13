It’s that time of year again. The weather is hot, the kids are restless and vacation season is well underway. Everyone is looking for something to do to get out of the house and brave the heat.
Many are stuck wondering what to do and what there is to do to shake off the oppressive heat and shake out of the summer malaise.
Fair season continues this week in the region. The 73rd Mineral County Fair kicked things off last month in Fort Ashby.
The Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo opened Friday and promises to bring seven more days of fun and entertainment for all ages.
All the staples will be represented. 4-H animals — rabbits, swine, poultry, beef and sheep — will all be shown throughout the early part of the week. Baked goods will be available, and arts and crafts could outpace people ten-to-one.
There will be live music, with the likes of KIX, Zack Williams and Tracy Byrd. And if you’re a bit of an adrenaline junkie, the Reithoffer Shows rides will be waiting to rock your world and, this evening, there will be a demolition derby.
Other events include a 4-H Robotic Competition at the exhibition hall on Tuesday, the Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular, a model railroad display and fireworks on Friday.
And, not to forget, it’s a bit of a special year for Allegany County, as this year is the 99th edition of the fair. A century is just a slip in time away.
You can be a part of history and a part of setting up for the really big blowout next year by donating or lending a piece of fair memorabilia. Fair organizers are seeking pieces of memorabilia — pictures, ribbons and such — for a museum to show off at next year’s fair in celebration of the 100-year milestone.
To participate, go to the fair office at the grandstand during the event, or following the event, memorabilia can be dropped off at the fair office in the multipurpose building.
If you don’t get all faired out this week, there’s no need to fret, as the Garrett County Agricultural Fair is right around the bend, starting July 29 in McHenry.
The Allegany County Fair offers quality family entertainment and it’s only a buck to get through the gates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.