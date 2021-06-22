It never quite feels like summer is in gear — the petal to the floor, the engine throttled — until the first county fair gets under way. The heat can come and bake us, the thunderstorms come and soak us — this year at least, the cicadas come and buzz our ears off — but until the first whiff of vendor funnel cake wafts under our noses, it doesn’t completely set in that it’s summertime.
As we all know, last year was a year without local fairs at full blast, without the pleasant smells and fun festival games, a summer stuck in neutral. But they’re back and rounding into shape, kicking the season into drive.
Mineral County is in the midst of its 72nd annual fair, which runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. The fair has evolved significantly from its roots in the 1940s as a small rodeo. Now the fair is headlined by championship pro wrestling, a bull riding show, a mud bog, a demolition derby and live music — alongside the standard fair fare.
The 35th annual Allegany County Fair will follow after, running from July 16-24, at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The Board of County Commissioners has decided admission will be free this year. There will be truck pulls, semitruck pulls, a minivan demolition derby, a demolition derby, stock car races and music by Josh Turner and For King & Country.
Then toward the end of July, Garrett County will get its 64th annual county agricultural fair underway, running from July 31 to Aug. 7, at the fairgrounds in McHenry. Garrett plans to have a plethora of pull events, including horses, a custom car show, crowning of “Miss Garrett County Farm Queen and her Court,” and live music by Thomas Gabriel and Patchy Fog.
Those are some of the highlights — the draws, if you will — but it doesn’t take even that much to attract a crowd. Each fair has lasted for years on the back of tradition and routine.
You can go to just about any fair anywhere in the region and know, more or less, what you’re going to get. Some of it is tangible, like funnel cakes, milkshakes, fries, rides, carnival games and farm animals. Other bits are intangible, like the time spent outside and with the family, seeing neighbors and meeting new friends.
And what better way to get out of the house, both in the literal sense and the metaphorical sense, than doing just that and opting for something fundamentally outdoorsy and public.
Fairs might feel at times antiquated, unchanging, tired, not as much fun as one app on a smartphone, but after a year of a definitive “new normal” which took away or altered the small routines of daily life — is tried and true not alluring?
As an occasion, a ringing of the bell, a declaration that “here is summer, have fun,” and a reminder of how things once were and can again be, county fairs do a pretty darn good job.
