Local TV viewers are well aware of the election looming in Virginia, where voters will decide between former governor Terry McAuliffe and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin.
The former is a Democrat and the latter is a Republican. We have been bombarded with campaign ads for months, which have employed the usual character assassination and smear tactics. We’re surprised that anyone would subject themselves to that level of grief in seeking elected office.
What we have to wonder, especially in light of the accusations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is whether Virginians will be willing to accept the results on Nov. 2. It strikes us as odd that Donald Trump’s 304 electoral votes over Hillary Clinton’s 227 was considered a decisive victory, while Joe Biden’s 306 to 232 margin over Trump has been maligned through the Stop the Steal effort and legally challenged to no avail.
There were plenty of Democrats who couldn’t believe it when Trump was declared the victor and Clinton conceded her defeat. But accept the results they did, unlike a majority of Republicans who still believe Trump was reelected and it was through deceit or chicanery that Biden eventually took the oath of office.
We have received numerous letters to the editor in which the writer cites sketchy news sources, claiming that people in Arizona voted up to four times each, for example, but an in-depth examination by reporters for The Associated Press in that battleground state didn’t find widespread problems or irregularities. We do not print letters in which the information cannot be verified. We strive to separate fact from fiction, an increasingly difficult task in these times of social media nonsense. That’s where the real fake news resides.
It remains to be seen what will happen next Tuesday. The race remains tight. What if it’s close, but in McAuliffe’s favor? Will the GOP accept a narrow victory, or will Youngkin take a page from Trump’s political playbook and incite rebellion? On the other hand, what if Youngkin emerges victorious? Will Democrats allow it to stand, or will they cry foul?
Trump has endorsed Youngkin and Barack Obama is behind McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018. Obama has emphasized the race’s significance as an indicator of the nation’s political direction and a reflection of Americans’ values.
We wish both men well as the big day approaches. Regardless of who comes out on top, it is our fervent hope that people’s faith in our democracy can be restored. That would be a victory we could all celebrate.
