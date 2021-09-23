In case you haven’t heard, summer has once again surrendered to the natural progression of time, with autumn officially arriving last Wednesday.
The dates when seasons change are prominently marked on calendars, but we don’t need numbers printed on a heavy-stock paper grid to know there’s a shift afoot.
Those of us blessed with all five senses can see and hear the changes — perennial flowers dying, leaves losing their rich green hues, the chirps of crickets and other night sounds slowing and fading and perhaps the worst sign — dusk and darkness falling two hours sooner than just a few months ago. Everyone can feel the temperatures incrementally sliding downward. It has gotten downright chilly overnight a few times already.
And just as spring heralds a fresh start and new life and opens the door to summer and all its hot-weather fun, fall brings with it football and other outdoor and indoor sports, harvest festivals and the last of the local corn and home-grown tomatoes. Halloween and Thanksgiving and all the related merriment and family time are just around the corner.
Then there’s the practical benefit of less household energy consumption, a stretch when neither air conditioning nor heat is required for comfort.
Something else awaits those who live nestled amongst the mountains of Western Maryland, the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia and nearby Pennsylvania and visitors to the region.
In Garrett County, Autumn Glory is an annual celebration of the change in seasons and, even though some activities have been canceled this year because of concerns related to COVID-19, the persistent virus cannot prevent Mother Nature from staging her fashion show as trees become adorned in the autumnal shades of red, orange and yellow.
Leaf peepers will soon hit the road, driving the highways and byways of the area to view the spectacle.
We keep losing people to the pandemic and one can feel the tug of hopelessness and despair, but time marches onward for the rest of us and we’re all part of the grand procession.
We are loath to think about winter, the few bright spots in that otherwise cold, gray tunnel, but for now we should accept the bounty fall has to offer and be grateful to share it.
