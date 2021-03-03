When we learned last week that Gov. Larry Hogan was going to announce a new centralized state-run site for administering COVID-19 vaccines in Western Maryland, we were almost certain it wasn’t going to be in Cumberland, or Oakland for that matter.
Our educated guess proved to be correct on Tuesday, when the governor said the Premium Outlets retail complex off of Interstate 70 at Hagerstown would serve as the regional mass inoculation site. The tempororary health care center that we understand will open by the end of the month will complement others around the state. Logistically, Allegany and Garrett counties are too far west, our populations too small to warrant such a move.
Residents in Cumberland and the surrounding area have been finding it difficult to make arrangements to receive their first dose. Several have written letters to the editor that we published, sharing their frustration. Senior citizens are one of the main target groups to receive shots, but that is the segment of the population least likely to have a computer or the skills necessary to navigate the sometimes confusing vaccine system to determine eligibility and availability. Many are fearful of going anywhere until they are vaccinated, which makes them, for all intents and purposes, shut-ins.
While we would have been shocked had Hogan said a mass vaccination site was being established closer to home, some residents have expressed disappointment in having to drive 70 miles or more or make arrangements for transportation if they choose to utilize the new regional setup.
Lack of a suitable location nearer Cumberland was probably also a factor in the decision. Would Rocky Gap State Park have worked? The Garrett County Fairgrounds or airport? One of the industrial parks?
We like Hogan and his leadership style and have said so on numerous occasions. It’s probably silly for anyone in this far-flung part of the state to have thought a mass vaccination branch would be established on this side of the Sideling Hill cut. But some residents were hopeful, and those hopes have been dashed.
Anyone who wants to gain the level of protection against the novel coronavirus offered through inoculation has found that patience and persistence are needed in equal parts, which is what local, state and national leaders have been saying all along. Wait your turn and get whichever version of the vaccine is available when a slot opens.
If the opportunity presents itself at Hagerstown, an hour’s drive will be time well spent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.