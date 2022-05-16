Fatal vehicle accidents in Maryland were higher in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic than in previous years, according to a front page story last week reported by Capital News Service.
In 2020, the state saw 95,507 total vehicle crashes, a decline of 17.6% from the previous year. Despite this, more people died (573) in crashes than in previous years, resulting in a 7.1% increase in fatalities.
Even though 2021 numbers dipped about 3% to 557 fatalities, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation, these numbers are troubling — especially when we assumed more people were staying home during the pandemic.
“Impaired driving, speeding, distracted and aggressive driving continue to be actions that lead to tragedies on our roads,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III said. “Safety on our roadways is a top priority.”
According to a recent survey conducted by WBA Research on behalf of the state Department of Transportation, the majority of Maryland motorists consider unsafe driving “a major problem.”
Officials say speeding is a significant aggressive driving behavior and is estimated to be a contributing factor in more than one-third of all fatal crashes nationwide.
In the state survey, about 41% of drivers admitted to frequently or sometimes driving 15 mph or more over the speed limit on highways and another 37% said they have driven 10 mph or more over the speed limit on a residential street in the past 30 days.
And the use of seat belts can be stressed enough to help save drivers from death or serious injuries in the event of a crash.
In the survey, 5% of drivers admitted to not wearing their seat belt when sitting in the front seat. About two-thirds of respondents said they always wear a seat belt while riding in the back seat of a vehicle.
Unbelted occupants increases the risk of injury or death to others in the vehicle by 40% as they can become projectiles during a crash, transportation officials said.
Another distraction that most of us have been guilty of is cellphone use. Sixty-one percent of those surveyed said they’ve talked on a phone while driving.
The spike in highway traffic deaths isn’t limited to Maryland.
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years, according to data released Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975.
“We will redouble our safety efforts, and we need everyone — state and local governments, safety advocates, automakers and drivers, to join us,” National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff said. “All of our lives depend on it.”
On Monday, the Biden administration sent $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit.
Of the 557 deaths in Maryland in 2021, 129 were pedestrian-related and six involved bicyclists.
“We face a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways, and these tragedies are preventable — so as a nation we must work urgently and collaboratively to save lives,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
A few things to remember before putting the car in drive: Snap on the seat belt, follow the posted speed limit and stay off the phone. Three simple practices that can go a long way in making our highways safer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.