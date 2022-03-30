The following editorial appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph of Bluefield, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is seeking an explanation from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland as to why fewer fentanyl cases are being prosecuted in federal courts.
Morrisey, a Republican, correctly points to the fact that West Virginia has been one of the hardest hit states in terms of fentanyl death cases.
In a letter to Garland, Morrisey argues that federal prosecutors are not bringing enough fentanyl cases to prosecution pursuant to federal statute. He wants to know why this is happening.
Under federal law, distributors and drug dealers from fentanyl cases causing death are required to be sentenced to at least 20 years in prison, and can receive up to a life sentence, according to Morrisey’s office. However, a review of sentencing data for fiscal year 2019 by the U.S. Sentencing Commission showed only 54 fentanyl dealers and 19 fentanyl analogue dealers were given the mandatory 20-year prison sentence for fentanyl drug deals causing death.
“The U.S. Justice Department and federal prosecutors must carry out their responsibilities to safeguard the American people and those in West Virginia from this scourge of fentanyl,” Morrisey said. “Federal prosecutors must respond to this unprecedented threat of fentanyl across the board. There can be no question of resources, only priorities and the will to prosecute criminals to the maximum penalties set by law.”
In fiscal year 2019, there were nearly 20,000 illegal drug trafficking convictions, but only 1,119 fentanyl and fentanyl analogue offenders were sentenced, according to the attorney general’s office.
Morrisey is correct in seeking an explanation as to why that number is so low. And why fentanyl cases represent such a small portion of the federal drug trafficking cases that are being prosecuted in the federal courts.
Unfortunately, the Biden administration has done little over the past year to stop the porous flow of deadly fentanyl into America from the nation’s southern border. Allowing the unrestricted flow of fentanyl into our states and streets is both reckless and dangerous.
Those who are caught dealing and distributing fentanyl, particularly in cases causing death, should most certainly be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. So why isn’t this happening?
