Setting off fireworks, especially the more spectacular mortar-type projectiles that are fired from a cylinder, is a thrill that can result in tragedy regardless of the season or holiday being celebrated. Regrettably, the risk became a reality for a young Cumberland resident who was seriously injured just minutes into the new year when an illegal firework tipped over and exploded.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the 19-year-old man was treated Friday at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for trauma to his left hand and lower extremities. He was first taken to UPMC Western Maryland and received aid there before being transferred to Ruby.
According to investigators, the victim was discharging fireworks at his girlfriend’s Pennsylvania Avenue home about 12:20 a.m. when a self-constructed launching tube tipped over after he ignited a 1.5-inch mortar. The pyrotechnic device reportedly struck the young man’s hand while he was trying to protect his body. Authorities said charges, which could include possession and discharging of fireworks, are pending.
Everybody makes mistakes, and sometimes a lapse in sound judgment can leave behind more than a bad memory. We don’t know the extent of his injuries, but we hope they heal quickly and he makes a full recovery.
State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci offered words of caution. “Every year Marylanders are injured by fireworks. By acting responsibly, we can help eliminate injuries,” he said. “While limited due to the current pandemic, I would again highly suggest the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public displays throughout the state.”
A midnight show to welcome the new year with a bang was sponsored by Rocky Gap Casino Resort, with gamblers and others in attendance watching the colorful explosions from the lodge and its grounds and inside and outside vehicles at the day-use area of the state park. As a precaution, units from the Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company stood by at the staging area.
Several readers said it was well worth the trip, even with temperatures in the 20s, with the grand finale followed by a round of shouts, applause and honking of horns in appreciation to the crew.
Most fireworks injuries occur on the Fourth of July or the days leading up to the annual celebration. Less spectacular novelties like fountains, roman candles, bottle rockets and even hand-held sparklers can cause burns and other injuries if not used properly. Warnings to consumers are found on every box or package of fireworks, just like tobacco products.
The South End victim was probably having a good time, celebrating the arrival of 2021, when tragedy struck.
Misfortune knows no season and often arrives without reason.
We have been granted free will to do as we please, but his accidental injury reinforces the need to heed warnings to protect yourself and your family from harm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.