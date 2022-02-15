It certainly seems like Gov. Larry Hogan is plotting his next move, with his eyes set on the White House — or rather, getting into the mix and competing for a nomination.
Hogan has started making the rounds, appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” to indirectly pitch himself as a Republican alternative to the current Donald Trump-centric GOP flavor.
He’s been sure to not outright say he’s running, opting instead to say he’s “concerned about the direction of the party and the country” and that he’ll “make a decision about 2024 after I finish this job.”
Of course, these comments come on the heels of him denying overtures from top GOP leaders like Mitch McConnell to run for a Maryland U.S. Senate seat next cycle.
He’s been blunt on his disinterest in the Senate, stating that “a number of people said they thought I could make a difference in the Senate ... I was humbled by that ... I don’t aspire to be a senator and that fact has not changed.”
Hogan’s chances of securing the Republican nomination, let alone the presidency, are anyone’s guess. He did twice win the governorship of a heavily Democratic-leaning state in Maryland.
If we’re playing the odds game, we would estimate his chances at slim to none. They exist like anyone who buys a lottery ticket has a chance to win it.
Although, as we’ve seen in the last few years, and with the last few election cycles, a lot can change in two years. The political winds are swift and chaotic.
It would represent a first — in the hypothetical world where he is nominated — for Maryland. The state has never produced a president, despite its 1788 roots as the seventh oldest state in the nation and one of the 13 original colonies. Of the colonies, only Maryland and Rhode Island have yet to have a president. Spiro Agnew was from Maryland, but he was a vice president and a disgraced one at that.
Many from Maryland have tried — the likes of John Delaney and Martin O’Malley recently — and all to date have failed.
Does Hogan have the right stuff for a presidential run? It’s impossible to say with any amount of certainty.
In the meantime, the governor’s focus should be on running Maryland.
