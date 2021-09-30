Maryland no longer has a death sentence, but a judge has given a cold-blooded killer the next harshest punishment possible, effectively putting him behind bars for the remainder of his life.
Jarrod Ramos is the man who mercilessly massacred five members of the Annapolis Capital Gazette newspaper staff with a shotgun in the summer of 2018.
Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs threw the book at him, sentencing the 41-year-old to more than five life terms without the possibility of parole, describing his actions as a “cold-blooded, calculated attack on the innocent employees of a small-town newspaper.”
Wachs emphasized that Ramos will never be released from prison by adding an additional 345 years and ordering another life sentence for the attempted murder of photographer Paul Gillespie, who had testified Ramos barely missed him with a shotgun blast as he fled the carnage.
Following a 12-day trial in July, a jury took less than two hours to reject Ramos’ attempt at using Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.
Americans have the right to a trial by a jury of their peers and must abide by the verdict. In this case, the jurors came to the conclusion that Ramos knew exactly what he was doing.
Those of us who earn a living by gathering and disseminating information will never win a popularity contest, but we shouldn’t be in fear of losing our lives for doing our job.
Ramos will not be executed like his victims, but justice will be served through his perpetual incarceration.
