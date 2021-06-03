Editor’s note: The following editorial written by the late Jim “Goldy” Goldsworthy appeared in the Times-News on June 6, 2020. It was the last one he wrote in a career spanning 51 years. He died a few days later of natural causes at age 72. His epitaph reads, “He loved the troops.”
Each September, a count is taken, and in 2019 it was estimated that fewer than 1,000 veterans of D-Day remained alive.
One of them we interviewed for a series of stories on D-Day veterans — William J. “Bill” Martin of Grantsville, died Dec. 3, 2019.
He was more than a D-Day veteran — a crewman on a B-24 Liberator bomber that flew missions in support of the Normandy invasion. He continued to serve his country, becoming a Maryland District Court commissioner, manager of the Grantsville Town Park and a much-loved fixture with the Department of Natural Resources, having originated the Friends of New Germany State Park.
Two other veterans we interviewed are still with us — Jim “Splinter” Geary, who went to Beall High School, survived Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge and has family in Garrett County; and Floyd Wigfield of Cumberland, a Fort Hill High graduate who landed at Utah Beach and lives alone, and we recently heard was doing some Rototilling in his garden.
Wigfield was present when his company commander, Capt. Bob Russell, was killed the day after D-Day. He later met Russell’s brother — Jack Russell, who was serving at a bomber base in England at the time — because a family member read our story about Wigfield.
Jack Russell is living in North Carolina, and Wigfield hopes to meet him again someday. Both are now more than 100.
Thurman Hartman, the subject of our other D-Day veteran story, died in 1997. He landed at Utah Beach and was decorated for heroism in the Korean War, and his family told us about him.
These men were part of the most stupendous undertakings humankind ever has undertaken, with one of the most of noble goals — the liberation of an entire continent from a murderous tyranny.
For all the confidence the planners expressed, success wasn’t guaranteed. American Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was the supreme commander of Allied Expeditionary Forces during World War II and gave the go-ahead for D-Day and prepared a statement in case it failed.
The invasion succeeded, and the stories we told about Hartman, Geary and Wigfield — or rather, the stories they or their families told us so we could pass them on to you — could have applied to any of the American troops who survived landing on Normandy’s beaches and the rest of the war.
Many others beside those who actually went ashore also were involved, like Martin and Russell, who either flew in the warplanes or kept them flying, and the crews who manned the ships that supported the invasion.
If we had been able to talk to Hartman, he may have told us the same thing he told his family, which is what Geary and Wigfield told us: they and their buddies were nervous, exhausted and scared. They weren’t fools, but were proud and determined to do a job that had to be done.
Martin said his missions on D-Day were some of the easiest days he and his crew ever had. By that time, American and British warplanes controlled the skies, but that was achieved at a terrible cost in lives lost. Martin talked about other missions during which his plane was shot to pieces, but survived to complete them and land safely.
If you listen to enough men and women who survived World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War or the Gulf Wars, you might conclude that you wouldn’t know which war they were talking about if they hadn’t told you.
The only thing different about the killing and dying is the nature of the weapons involved.
Their descriptions of being wounded sound the same. Their descriptions of being more afraid then they could ever have imagined are the same — and so are their descriptions of the horror, particularly that associated with seeing their buddies killed and maimed.
The way they talk about the thought of never seeing home or their loved ones again is no different, either.
It’s not hard to figure out why they look at the world in a way nobody else does ... particularly when they tell you what it is like to take a human life, to feel a bullet or shell fragments burning through your body, or to hold your best friend while he bleeds to death and there’s not a damned thing you can do to stop it.
For them, every day was D-Day. Every day still is D-Day. Only others who have endured what they did can understand what they sacrificed, so that we and millions of others around the world can be free.
The Veterans Memorial on South Centre Street in Cumberland bears these words: “They are not gone who fought and fell, they only wait ahead.”
Our late friend and Cumberland Evening and Sunday Times colleague, Tom J. “Bucky” Walbert, one of the Rangers who captured the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc on D-Day, wrote that.
