Not many American Indians call Maryland home these days, with only 1% of people taking part in the 2010 U.S. Census identifying themselves as such.
Things were much different on March 25, 1634, when settlers from England first arrived at what was to become the Free State. Indigenous people had lived on the land for thousands of years, hunting, fishing and raising their families. But Maryland’s recorded history begins on that date — and so we celebrate it as Maryland Day.
Following their tedious, risky passage across the Atlantic Ocean aboard two wooden sailing ships, The Ark and smaller The Dove, the white Europeans stepped ashore at Blackistone Island, later renamed St. Clement’s Island, in the Potomac River. By doing so, those intrepid settlers, numbering from 140 to 150, depending on the source, founded the Province of Maryland, the fourth English colony in what was known as the New World.
The landings took place on the Feast of the Annunciation, an annual Roman Catholic holy day honoring Mary, and the start of the new year in England’s legal calendar at the time. Mass was celebrated and a cross was erected to show thanks for their successful journey.
The vessels first weighed anchor the previous November at Gravesend on the Thames River, with three Jesuit priests joining the colonists at Cowes on the Isle of Wight. The clergymen were therefore able to avoid having to swear an oath of allegiance and supremacy to the king.
The colony’s grant was renewed to Cecil Calvert, the 2nd Baron of Baltimore, by King Charles I, after first being given to his father, Sir George Calvert, the 1st Baron of Baltimore, along with the title of Lord Baltimore and a first grant in Acadia, in Newfoundland, which is modern day Canada. The title was named after lands and the town of Baltimore, in Ireland. Calvert had served the monarch in numerous official and personal capacities.
Cecil Calvert had converted to Roman Catholicism, and he continued his father’s legacy by promoting religious tolerance in the new colony.
Maryland became a haven for Catholics during a time of religious persecution in England. The red, white, gold and black state flag, the only U.S. banner featuring crosses, is the 17th-century heraldic banner of arms of Cecil Calvert.
The new colonists, consisting of Catholics and Protestants, later sailed farther downriver to settle a colonial capital at St. Mary’s City close to where the Potomac joins the Chesapeake Bay.
The official state holiday began its official observance in 1903 and was authorized as a legal state holiday by the General Assembly in 1916.
Although they were canceled last year because of COVID-19 pandemic, commemorative events are held annually in Historic St. Mary’s City, where the first sessions of the General Assembly were conducted. Some activities are planned this year, both in person and virtually.
If you’re a Marylander, whether a native son or daughter or from another point of origin, this is a day to reflect upon the Old Line State’s rich history, rightly acknowledging the oppression of enslaved people and other unsavory aspects of the past but basking in its important role in the formation of our nation.
