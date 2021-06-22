The Supreme Court threw a metaphorical pebble into a placid lake Monday when it ruled unanimously to uphold a decision by a district court judge that said the National Collegiate Athletic Association was in violation of antitrust law by placing limitations on the educational benefits schools can give to athletes, which will likely turn ripples to waves.
The decision itself implements a narrow and small change to operating procedures. No longer will there be restrictions against offering educational resources like laptops and even offering scholarships post eligibility.
It won’t suddenly lead to college athletes holding large events to sign and sell autographs, schools dumping bags of money at prospective recruits’ feet on signing day, or the reemergence of the defunct NCAA series of video games — right away.
It is hard to see, however, this decision as anything but a glimpse of things to come; of a world where the line between student and athlete blurs further.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh painted the writing on the wall in bright red letters when he wrote in his argument, “the NCAA is not above the law. The NCAA couches its arguments for not paying student athletes in innocuous labels. But the labels cannot disguise the reality: The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”
The justice used the example of restaurants in a region getting together to cut their cooks wages under the “theory that ‘customers prefer’ to eat food from low-paid cooks.”
The ruling was on the case “National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston Et Al.” Alston being Shawne Alston, a former running back who played for West Virginia University from 2009-2012.
In various proceedings throughout the long process — the Alston case was first filed in 2014 — the NCAA and its attorneys have argued the added benefits would be akin to professional salaries, thus shaking the very core of one of the association’s fundamental tenants that college athletes should not be paid. The judge on the case in 2019 ruled that “schools should be able to provide their athletes with educational equipment, study abroad programs, internships and even cash rewards in exchange for academic accomplishments.”
It’s hard not to look at the NCAA’s position with a slightly cocked head and a dour expression. What does the weight of their case amount to — because they over 100 years ago decided to collaborate with colleges to make beaucoup money off of an unpaid labor force, on which it imposed artificial benefit limits, too, it should be ok for them to do forever?
There is no other commonly occurring, or high profile, sector of American life where you’re required to be an amateur before you’re a professional, but you’re not allowed to make money in the process. Sure there are professions where you must go to a college and get a degree, or a trade school, or take on an apprenticeship prior to venturing out on your own, but there’s no imperative to not make money on the side while you’re doing so.
This is America, baby, hustle all the time, it’s in our blood. Many work jobs while in school to pay for it.
Are student athletes not trying to do the same? The NCAA makes most of its money from media payments, but says only scholarships for the players whose likenesses and abilities are what have people watching. If the NCAA was a securities firm, the return on investment they could promise would make Bernie Madoff blush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.