Think back to your younger years. Do you remember the times you spent at a park with friends and family? Chances are you remember a time here or there.
The new Friends of Constitution Park are teaming up with the city Parks and Recreation Department and seeking to keep the popular city park running. And, in turn, keep making memories for the younger generations by seeking ideas to obtain grant money and improve the park.
City officials are also seeking members to join the new group.
“We really have a gem and we need to attend to it,” Cumberland City Councilman Rock Cioni said.
The friends group is the brainchild of Cumberland resident Sue Rudd, whose first job was at the park pool in 1971.
City officials have visited parks around the state and even the big one in New York City looking for ideas.
“I’ve been to Central Park in New York,” Ryan Mackey, the city director of parks and recreation, said. He said he was “madly in love” with Central Park’s preservation of historical value combined with some newer amenities
Since its opening on June 25, 1939, Constitution Park has been a Cumberland mainstay. If you grew up here, it’s pretty likely you spent some time — how much varies — at the park having picnics with family, swimming in the pool, on school field trips or at summer camp.
Many consider those memories emblematic of the days of their youth, a time of many firsts thought of fondly and held forever.
Be a part of what makes the park great and pass on positive memories to the next generation.
In our ever-increasingly insular world, where everything is focused on technology and being indoors, the park is a welcome return to life outside of the screen.
Studies have shown that being outdoors and in green spaces is healthy and good for us, but we don’t need studies to tell us that. One trip to the park for a nice stroll at lunch or as part of an excursion — the temporary feeling of pleasantness after — is all it takes to know that.
Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?
To volunteer with the Friends of Constitution Park, email your name, phone number and ideas to Mackey at ryan.mackey@cumberlandmd.gov.
