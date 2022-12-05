A nationwide rail strike seemed all but imminent last week. The scale of the prospective shutdown would have had dire consequences for our already ailing national economy.
According to Union Pacific, 28% of total U.S. freight is moved by rail, and not just any railroad system but the largest in the world.
If the pandemic exposed anything — and it exposed many things — it’s that our end-to-end, arrive-as-it’s-being-sold supply chain cannot handle much more than the smallest of disruptions.
There’s no way around it, a strike would be devastating. However, the strike was not to be.
The federal government decided to step in, using the nearly 100-year-old Railroad Labor Act to impose contract terms on the four railroad unions that were holding out until their demands were met. It was the first time since the 1990s that Congress has used its power under the commerce clause.
The House overwhelmingly approved the measure, which would force the companies and their workers to abide by the tentative agreement reached in September. In the Senate, the agreement passed 80 to 15. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the lone Democrat to vote against it.
The problem remains, however, as what most of the unions were holding out for — paid sick leave days, which doesn’t seem like that big of an ask — was left on the Senate floor due to a 52-43 vote in favor of the sick time. The measure needed 60 votes to pass.
The rail workers are not suddenly going to be pleased with the deal. It’s not often someone has their will subverted that they find themselves happy with the outcome. The four railroad unions will undoubtedly be unhappy with this outcome.
The holiday season may be saved. Gifts will make it to houses, and ingredients will be in grocery stores. Everyone who isn’t working for the railroad will be able to continue on as if nothing ever happened.
But, make no mistake, this issue will continue to fester. The government forcing this contract is like painting over a mold spot. The issue won’t be visible to many, life will go on for a time, and the mold will grow and just become a bigger problem later on.
Congress made the right move to avert a possible strike. The threat of damage to the nation’s economy when inflation remains high couldn’t be ignored.
