In this instant gratification world, when the stars don’t always align right at the start and lead to meteoric success, we’re quick to toss away the whole venture and call it unsuccessful or a mistake. Yet, getting it right can — and often does — take time.
And seemingly the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, now around seven years into its steam locomotive odyssey, has aligned all the stars and got it right.
The setbacks were multiple and it took a handful of general managers — with Wes Heinz, the current GM, hired in June, whose extensive experience in the steam locomotive world served as a guiding light — but on Friday, WMSR received the necessary approval from the Federal Railroad Administration to set locomotive No. 1309 into service.
“We got the green light,” said Del. Mike McKay, the WMSR board president. “It’s great news. The staff did a yeoman’s job getting 1309 ready for service.”
The celebratory ride Friday carried by the mammoth Baldwin steam engine up to Helmstetter’s Curve by Cash Valley Road must have been nothing short of revelatory for those who have been involved from the beginning, when the train’s restoration was a looming price tag of $2.5 million and the time to run could only be best guessed at.
“It’s an incredible day,” said Heinz. “Every goal was achieved and the engine performed as suspected and hoped she would. There were no ailments or problems.”
There’s no denying it, train aficionados appreciate a grand old steamer. It’s why they bought the thing — that and the potential financial benefits to the railroad and community, of course.
The No. 1309, built in 1948, is a mallet-type 2-6-6-2 articulated steam locomotive, the largest compound-mallet steam locomotive operating in the world.
Already, train officials are preparing to make appropriate spectacle of the No. 1309, planning for service to begin in mid-December with the popular Polar Express rides. In May, the WMSR will start running special excursions with the steam engine on weekends.
And why not? It will be the largest steam locomotive east of the Mississippi available for regular public use.
The colloquial saying is, “good things come to those who wait,” but that’s just the marketing slogan of a 1980s Heinz Ketchup advertisement; it should be the less pithy, “good things come to those who put in the effort and exercise appropriate patience” — as is the case with the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
