The following editorial appeared in The (Martinsburg) Journal. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
We know by now the federal infrastructure bill includes approximately $6 billion that should be headed to West Virginia for work on roads, bridges, broadband … actual infrastructure. But that is a lot of money to be tossed into a state that at one time had a bit of a reputation for, well, let’s call it lax oversight.
Not now. Despite the occasional revelation of a municipality misspending federal flood relief money, for example, generally speaking our reputation is much improved. With the help of tools such as the ones presented by state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, everyone can get a clearer picture of how OUR money is being spent.
McCuskey’s office is updating the West Virginia Checkbook website to allow for tracking of cash flow and spending of all those billions.
“We have the West Virginia Checkbook, WVCheckbook.gov, and on that site, we will have a specified tab that we will give every taxpayer, every decision-maker, every elected official, real-time access to how that money is being spent so that they can hold our elected officials accountable,” McCuskey told another media outlet.
Good. Should it prove too tempting for some public officials to slip back into the old ways, they should get caught fairly quickly. It is to be hoped, of course, that no such thing occurs, and every dime of taxpayer money sent to improve Mountain State infrastructure truly does so.
But West Virginia Checkbook’s transparency makes that more likely. Kudos to those who worked quickly to give West Virginians a window to infrastructure bill spending, too.
