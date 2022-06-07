The phrase of the day for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is “better late than never.”
The boisterous governor has, in recent days, indicated that he is more open to the idea of instituting a gas tax holiday than he had been a few months prior.
Back in mid March, when Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a 30-day gas tax holiday for Maryland, Justice balked at the idea. Among other things, he cited the legislature being out of session as a reason for not following Hogan’s lead.
On Monday, Justice said during his pandemic briefing that he was considering announcing a special session of the legislature to pause the state gas tax, in an attempt to ease sky-high prices.
“Maybe, just maybe, with vacations … if there is a way to help a little … maybe for a month,” said Justice. “Maybe it is something we ought to do.”
This is not the time for worry over the consistency of the governor’s messaging. If the gas tax holiday will lower gas prices, like it did for a time in Maryland, Justice should act.
This comes with the caveat that it should only be done if the state has the money to make up the potential tax losses from the gas tax holiday. Otherwise, it will just mean higher taxes later.
At a certain point, gas becomes too expensive and prohibits people from partaking in activities — like vacations — that are beneficial to the economy.
The pause is no sure thing, however, as many in the state legislature are still opposed to the idea.
“The gas tax is a knee-jerk reaction, and it’s shortsighted,” said state Senate President Craig Blair on the MetroNews radio show “Talkline.”
And Blair is right. The gas tax holiday is no fix. It’s a Band-Aid, at best. There will be detrimental impacts to the state’s roadwork projects.
Blair signaled that the legislature would consider telling Justice “no.” He would rather see long-term property tax cuts.
People aren’t going to have to worry about property taxes when gas is too expensive to be worth it to even commute to work.
Sometimes you have to travel a long way to arrive at the right decision, but you arrive all the same.
