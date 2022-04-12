Anyone who has the displeasure of following national politics, with all it’s inane theatrics, can confidently say the air in there is stale — gridlock and bickering dominate the space.
It’s easy to buy the trite excuse that the two parties are just too far apart on too many issues to ever get anything done, but the issue goes deeper than that.
Take, for example, the issue of congressional stock reform. It’s an issue with overwhelmingly bipartisan support among Americans.
A poll by Convention of States Action found that 70% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans believe members of Congress should not be able to trade stocks.
Yet it’s unlikely legislative attempts to rectify this issue pass. Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have issued vague support for the bill, but during a congressional hearing last week, Jennifer Schulp, director of Financial Regulation Studies at the CATO Institute, was brought in to testify that insider trading is actually a good thing.
The issues in Congress run deeper than simple partisanship.
All this to say, it’s stark how different things play out at the state level. The Maryland General Assembly, which has its own warts, is remarkably more productive in completing its legislative agenda. Lawmakers concluded their 90-day session on Monday.
In fact, lawmakers accomplished most of their headliner measures — tax relief to retirees and small businesses, paid family leave and climate change prevention policies.
To be able to round up other important issues that haven’t dominated the headlines is a real plus.
As we creep further into the cyber age, strengthening cybersecurity is a must to preserve public safety. The General Assembly raised the legal age of marriage from 15 only if pregnant with consent to 17 if there is no parental consent.
There have been disagreements, the congressional district map being an obvious example.
“Look, we’ve stood up and disagreed strongly on different issues, but I think we’ve accomplished a lot together,” said Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan vetoed plenty of bills. The legislature overrode plenty of vetoes.
Not everyone ended up happy with every piece of legislation that went into law. But to be in a situation where what voters from both parties want done can get done is a healthier place to be than where the federal government is at the moment.
