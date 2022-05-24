The Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department needs a new station, there’s no debating that. There are cracks in the walls, the ceiling is missing tiles — it has quite literally crumbled in the past, and if nothing is done, will crumble again.
Here’s the good news. The fire department and the town already split the cost and tore down the old Ridgeley High School building to build a new town hall and fire station.
The first responders have already obtained an architect and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin requested an allocation of $875,000 in federal funding for the project.
During consultation with the architect, fire officials learned of the need for an extra 25 feet of space to fit the planned five truck bays. No problem. In April of last year, the fire department and town officials agreed to the new deal with the understanding that the town would withhold its annual $6,000 donation.
However, there’s a snag in the plan. The new mayor and Town Council decided they no longer wanted to share the property with the fire department.
The about-face from the mayor and Town Council is puzzling. Ridgeley officials seemingly neglecting, or being reticent to discuss, the issue during open public meetings is also disappointing.
This is an issue that affects the entire town. The citizens should be included and aware of the thought process that officials have when these decisions are deliberated.
Town officials are hiding behind the guise of caring for the children’s safety at the adjacent KinderCenter to renege on the deal.
“There was discussion amongst the town council, the mayor and myself about during an emergency situation when the first responders are coming out of the station,” said Jason Sites of Keyser, the town’s attorney. “That is a hazardous situation, and was such a situation (locating the fire department) wise to be put in between a daycare center and a youth football field?”
When the fire whistle blows, the staff at the KinderCenter should have ample time to collect any stray kids who wandered far into the parking lot.
Mayor Bill Shepherd and Town Council need to do what is right and honor the deal struck by the town’s previous mayor and council.
It seems the issue really comes down to the department needing a few extra feet of space in the building, that the town didn’t want to agree to it and is looking for an out.
“We feel like we were used to get the building with the intention of pulling the rug out from under us,” said Ridgeley Deputy Fire Chief Rodney Twyman.
According to the fire department’s attorney, Matt Crimmel, the town has mentioned the possibility of using eminent domain to take the space from the fire department.
Grant the station the extra 25 feet, let the building be built and ensure the town is a little bit safer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.