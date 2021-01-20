Just as we wished Donald Trump and preceding presidents well as they began their time in the White House, hoping for a bright future as they assumed leadership of the greatest nation on Earth, our thoughts now turn to Joe Biden as he takes the reins of U.S. government.
Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, have publicly recited their oaths of office, marking the official beginning of a new administration in Washington.
Like other presidents, he is faced with numerous challenges, not the least of which is the COVID-19 pandemic and its mounting death toll. He has promised a swift response and may be able to speed up vaccinations, but there are no quick solutions to the country’s other ills, including the millions of citizens who believe his presidency is illegitimate.
Registered voters who cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election in Allegany and Garrett counties overwhelmingly chose the Trump/Pence ticket and are obviously disappointed that their terms have ended. They endorsed a continuation of conservative, “America first” policies and many believe Biden, Harris and other Democrats will lead the nation down a path to ruin.
During his inaugural speech at the militarily locked down Capitol, Biden sought to reassure Americans and rally the ideologically fractured country.
“This is America’s day,” he began. “This is democracy’s day ... Democracy has prevailed.” Although he leveled some criticism at his predecessor, the recurring emphasis of Biden’s address was the pursuit of what he called “the most elusive of all things in a democracy — unity.”
“Let us start afresh, all of us,” he implored. “Without unity there is no peace ... I ask every American to join in this cause.”
Repeating what he said during the presidential debates and numerous times following the hotly contested election, he vowed to “be a president for all Americans.
“Hear me out. Take a measure of me and my heart,” he urged. And this: “We will get through this together.”
He led a silent prayer for the victims of COVID-19 and the country.
Before the inaugural, Biden and his family were joined by Republican and Democratic congressional leaders for a service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, the first step in fostering future bipartisan cooperation.
While he spoke of unification, he planned to sign a series of executive actions that will reverse President Trump’s orders on immigration, climate change and the federal response to the pandemic. Trump supporters certainly will disagree with those moves as is their right.
While there was much handwringing and bellyaching when President Trump ascended to the Oval Office, we maintained that he won, fair and square, and that his term, if nothing else, could end up serving as an experiment in civics that would test the constitutional safeguards put in place by the Founding Fathers.
We expressed confidence that the three branches of government and their checks and balances would withstand any attempted manipulation — that the republic would survive. Yesterday’s televised displays of tradition, the comforting rituals and transfer of power we’ve come to know, though unconventional, provided welcome proof that it has.
