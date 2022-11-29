Giving Tuesday was yesterday and all across the globe people paid their generosity forward, engaging in a variety of shows of kindness.
They gave donations, nutrition, talents and sometimes just their time to nonprofits in and around their communities.
The charitable spirit was in the air; it continues to be in the air.
And that is in spite of all the headwinds the global economy and our national economy are facing.
Money will be tight for many this year. Inflation has taken a bite out of everyone’s wallet, dwindled savings and made for some difficult choices.
All of the nonprofits’ needs were not met on Tuesday.
Many local charities like County United Way, Salvation Army, Toys for Happiness, Western Maryland Food Bank, Interfaith Community Pantry and even the Allegany County Animal Shelter are facing unmet challenges this year.
The sooner we raise up those who are less fortunate in our community, the sooner we raise up the community as a whole and get back on track.
A body is only as healthy as its sickest cell. A community is only as well off as its members facing the toughest struggles.
A dollar donated is a dollar invested in the future of our region and the betterment of our community.
Give what you can. You’ll feel better knowing you’ve helped put food on a table or a toy in the hands of a child this holiday season.
