If you’re tired of being cooped up, few remedies for cabin fever are better than a day spent fishing.
And you can do so in Maryland on June 6 and 13 and July 4 without a license, although you still must abide by the state’s regulations and are advised to follow social distancing.
If you haven’t gone fishing for a while, or if it’s your first time and you want to see how much fun it is, you can do it without first investing in a license that for Maryland residents over the age of 16 costs $20.50.
You can’t expect to gain the proficiency of a professional angler, but it’s not hard to learn how to do and there’s always an air of anticipation that comes with casting your bait into the water and wondering what’s going to happen next.
Nothing may happen — which is why it’s called “fishing” and not “catching.” The experience will do you a lot of good, as long as you don’t go into it with your expectations set too high. And when you do catch something, the feeling is awesome.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has license-free fishing every year on the first two Saturdays in June and Independence Day. You can catch and possess finfish in accordance with size and catch limits, as long as it’s done for recreational purposes.
If you don’t want to take them home, clean them and cook them, you can release them back into the water — but do it as quickly as possible. Barbless hooks are good for this, or you can eliminate the barbs on a regular hook by squeezing them closed with a pair of pliers.
It’s also the perfect opportunity to introduce your kid or someone else’s kid to fishing. They don’t need a license if they’re under 16, but you would at other times than the free-fishing periods.
You may have to bait their hooks and even make the cast for them, but few things are more rewarding and entertaining than watching youngsters hook a fish and try to reel it in — especially if it’s the first one, ever.
If they’re young enough, there will be squeals of delight and some “WHAT DO I DO NOW?” dancing around.
Start them with something easy, like catching sunfish in a lake or farm pond. If you know a habitual fisherman, ask where to go to do this.
This isn’t just for dads and sons or granddads and grandsons. Moms, grandmas, daughters and granddaughters love it, too.
Aside from the free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app. During the current state of emergency, Gov. Larry Hogan has granted a grace period for anyone whose valid license has expired since March 5.
Tell your favorite search engine to look for “Maryland DNR fishing report.” It provides guidance on a variety of outdoor activities such as camping, boating, fishing, hunting and trapping and use of off-road vehicles.
Old sayings about fishing abound, and because we love to fish we know that each has the ring of truth. Here are a few, courtesy of The Quote Garden.
• A bad day of fishing is better than a good day of work. Author Unknown
• All the romance of trout fishing exists in the mind of the angler and is in no way shared by the fish. Harold F. Blaisdell, “The Philosophical Fisherman,” 1969
• There is certainly something in angling that tends to produce a serenity of the mind. Washington Irving
• The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing. Babylonian proverb
• It has always been my private conviction that any man who pits his intelligence against a fish and loses has it coming. John Steinbeck
• Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day. Author Unknown
• Bragging may not bring happiness, but no man having caught a large fish goes home through an alley. Author Unknown
• I love fishing. You put that line in the water and you don’t know what’s on the other end. Your imagination is under there. Robert Altman
• The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope. John Buchan
• Do yourself a favor, take a kid fishing. Franc White
• Three-fourths of the Earth’s surface is water, and one-fourth is land. It is quite clear that the good Lord intended us to spend triple the amount of time fishing as taking care of the lawn. Chuck Clark
To all of the above, we say “Amen!”
