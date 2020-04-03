Gas prices here and around the country are now below $2 a gallon, and we’ve seen a few places where they’re less than $1.90 and even under $1.80.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that they may even go lower because the demand has plummeted, and the reason for this is not apt to change in the appreciable future.
People aren’t buying gas because they’re not burning it, and Maryland and West Virginia are among the states where a state of emergency has been declared and governors have issued stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia both have banned travel for everyone except people involved in essential professions and for other necessary purposes. So have governors in at least 30 other states.
You can go to the market, liquor store or drug store, seek medical help, go outside to exercise and travel to take care of family members, friends and pets or take them to seek medical or other necessary services — so long as you don’t congregate with others in groups larger than 10. People are being arrested for arranging such gatherings.
Hogan, Justice and governors in other states also have issued travel directives regarding people from outside their states. (See: “Hogan issues stay-at-home order” and “Justice closes park campgrounds ...,” March 31 Times-News, Page 1A.)
Justice signed an order compelling travelers coming from high-risk areas such as New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Connecticut, Italy or China to self-quarantine for two weeks as soon as they enter the state.
He directed police to monitor roads and check on travelers. Workers in essential professions may cross state lines and so can supply trucks.
Justice says the order isn’t meant to restrict interstate travel, but to prevent people who don’t live in West Virginia from entering and taking up residence there.
“We’re basically referring to people that have tried to escape out of a very, very toxic area, a hot-spot beyond belief, to come to West Virginia and enjoy all the goodness going on here and hang out ... and they may very well be infected and not know it, and come here and affect lots and lots of people,” he said.
The American Civil Liberties Union and others say the monitoring and checking are an overly broad action that could violate Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures. (See: “Justice admits ...,” April 1 Times-News, Page 1A.)
Hogan has said Maryland residents should not travel out of state unless absolutely necessary and that if they do they should self-quarantine for 14 days.
Nobody is yet questioning the constitutionality of that because Hogan hasn’t ordered police to make traffic stops simply to ask people where they’re going or to ask if their travel is essential.
Maryland State Police say troopers will not take such actions, and while it isn’t necessary to have documentation about the purpose of their travel, having it may help resolve questions.
AAA says the national average for gas is $1.97 across America — the first time it’s less than $2 a gallon in four years — the same time it last was below $2 in Maryland. Maryland’s average cost is $2.01, largely inflated by the price in Washington suburbs — $2.15.
There’s also a high supply of winter-blend gas, and it is cheaper than summer-blend fuel. The price of gas usually goes up in springtime anywhere from 5 to 15 cents when refineries reconfigure their facilities to produce a summer blend.
We can’t use the same gas all year long because summer blend doesn’t work as well during cold months. It is less volatile and doesn’t evaporate as well (which means it’s more environmentally friendly), and this can lead to problems starting your car.
There also is a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the price of a 42-gallon barrel of crude has dropped to $20 a barrel, a closing price it hasn’t seen since 2002. AAA says this oil duel is one of the reasons gas may drop to as low as $1.75 a gallon.
AAA says the average price is $1.98 in Cumberland, $1.98 in Frederick and $1.94 in Hagerstown. Allegany County’s average price is $1.98, and it’s $2.03 in Garrett County, $1.92 in Washington County and $1.97 in Frederick County.
The average price for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is even lower than it is in Maryland — $1.94 ($1.93 in Mineral County and $1.99 in Hampshire County and Hardy County).
Don’t risk becoming a statistic. Until you’re told otherwise, stay at home unless you have a good reason to do otherwise.
