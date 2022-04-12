It’s been over 40 years since Stephanie Roper was brutally murdered. Roper, a Frostburg State University senior, went home for the weekend to Prince George’s County and never returned.
Her family and friends resolved to not let her death be in vain.
In 1982, they incorporated as the Stephanie Roper Committee and Foundation. In 2002, a sister group joined with the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center.
The victims resource center is a statewide nonprofit which advocates for victims of crime and services the variety of needs they have when going through the justice system. The nonprofit fights for the dignity of the victim, to ensure they receive justice.
The Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery, which exhibits local, regional and national artists on FSU’s campus, is named for Roper.
“The victim impact statement was optional, and the judges didn’t need to take it. The courts didn’t need to listen to the feelings of the victim’s family and survivors at all,” Sandra Sanna-Buckles, a spokesperson for victims resource center, said in an interview with NBC4 Washington.
This weekend, the victim’s rights advocacy group will host a 5K race in Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro to continue to raise awareness for their cause.
Crime — violent crimes especially — is a terrible thing. It robs the victims and their loved ones of peace of mind, sense of security, quality of life and sometimes their life.
What Roper’s family has done in the 40 years following her death is brave, powerful and soul moving. They resolved to be a force for good and a positive impact to Marylanders everywhere.
As Stephanie’s mother, Roberta Roper, wrote on the victims resource center website, “how could I not do this work if I hoped to survive? Yes, it has been the most challenging work of my life, but it is far from depressing. It has been the most rewarding work of my life because it has empowered victims to not only find hope and healing, but to become thriving survivors.”
