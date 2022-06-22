The renovation of the Carver Community Center is a long time coming. The center, located at 340 Frederick St. in Cumberland, was built in 1921 as George Washington Carver High School, a school for Black students.
The school closed in 1959 when county schools were integrated. In 2002, it became the Carver Community Center and operated as a nonprofit that offered job training. But the building needed repair and was closed in 2011.
In 2020, city officials finally decided to renovate the historic center and last year approved the use of $200,000 to do so while forming a new board.
Since the local NAACP, as Tifani Fisher, president of the Allegany County Chapter, said has a plan for programming and the operation of the renovated building, it does make sense for an officer of that group to be a part of the board, which would benefit the flow of information between the two entities.
However, it seems unfair to the current members of the board, of which Eugene Frazier, a city council member, and Carmen Jackson, former Allegany County NAACP president, are a part of, to claim they are not going to look out for the community because a current NAACP officer is not on the board yet.
Frazier did say that they will make it so it’s a requirement for an officer or administrative leader of the NAACP to be on the board.
With the former board requesting specifically that Fisher not be a member, it seems as though it’s possible personal feelings are being interjected into the disagreement and the project.
We should not let personal grievances get in the way of progress.
It seems like both parties in this instance have the best of intentions, but the principled disagreement does put a strain on a worthwhile and necessary project.
