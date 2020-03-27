You’re probably ready for some good news, aren’t you? We looked around and found a few things that we hope will make you smile:
‘You Are My Sunshine’
That’s Ed Oliver Bohld, sang to his longtime girlfriend outside the window of her assisted living home in Boston. Mary Lou can’t go outside because of the coronavirus epidemic, and he can’t go in to visit her.
He has ridden his bike to visit her every day for the past five years, but now she is under quarantine.
WCVB-TV news, an affiliate of CNN, said Mary Lou clapped when he finished singing, and he told her “I will see you soon. All of this will be over eventually. I love you very much. I miss you.”
The nursing home staff said he is welcome to serenade her every day.
‘Amazing Grace’
Is what Dr. John Kline and his wife, Ann, sing together through the window of the nursing home where she has lived for the past 17 years because of Alzheimer’s. He cannot go inside to visit her because of coronavirus.
Even when there are walls, love can find a way to get through them.
You buy, we’ll fly
Maeve Foley, who is 17, is offering to pick up and deliver groceries to anyone in her Brooklyn neighborhood who is 65 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
The flyer she posted says “I hope everyone stays healthy while we work through this issue together!”
She told AMNY Newsletter in New York that “This seems like the best I can do with my abilities, because the grocery stores have been really crazy with everybody stockpiling. I think it’s really scary for senior citizens navigating that kind of environment.”
Some other young people have decided to join her. They will wear face masks and gloves and sanitize their equipment between deliveries.
There are mixed blessings
Air pollution actually has decreased in the United States and elsewhere because of lockdowns and shelter-in-place directives, but that just seems like good news.
Experts say this is just temporary and that social media postings of wildlife retaking developing areas are misrepresenting the reality. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that gasoline in our area is back under $2 a gallon because demand has gone down. But this won’t last forever because eventually we will be out living our normal lives again — which is the really good news.
Love hurts
Rolo, a 7-year-old dachshund who lives in Essex, England, is overjoyed because his family is at home all of the time because of coronavirus.
But the time came when they noticed that he had stopped wagging his tail, so they took him to the vet. His owner, Emma Smith, posted on Twitter that he had sprained it from overuse.
The vet prescribed some pain relief medicine, and it’s working. It’s still a struggle, but Rolo now can lift his tail and move it a little bit from side to side. He’ll get his wagger back in shape and soon be his old super-happy self.
Get well, soon
Although more than 460,000 people have been infected by coronavirus worldwide and 20,000 have died, Business Insider reports that more than 113,000 people have recovered from it — more than half of them in China.
More than 64,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States, and 393 people have recovered.
No social distancing here
A woman at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, left the toilet paper aisle with more than she went there for — a baby.
Jessica Hinkle, the store manager, said she held up a bedsheet for privacy while a labor department nurse who was in the store and firefighters helped deliver the infant.
Customers called out encouragement to the woman and those who were helping her and cheered when she and the baby were taken away in an ambulance.
“You know a feel good moment, everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle,” Hinkle said.
Mom and baby are both doing well.
