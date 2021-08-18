Residents of Maryland and West Virginia should be happy to know that their respective states are considered to be in the top 20 nationally when it comes to the most sound community college systems.
The new WalletHub ratings come as no surprise to us, or to the administrators, faculty or students. Graduates of Allegany College of Maryland, Garrett College, West Virginia University Potomac State College and other schools can attest to the educational excellence on local campuses, with thousands of them going on to earn degrees at four-year institutes of higher learning and beyond.
Many have found gainful employment by utilizing their associate degrees earned over the course of two years of study.
WalletHub, a personal-finance website, recently released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, coupled with its state-by-state ranking of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems in the U.S.
It compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rates.
Maryland came in at number four, while the Mountain State was placed at 19 on the list.
A number of Times-News staff writers and editors graduated from Potomac State in Keyser before transferring to WVU’s main campus in Morgantown.
They most definitely know their stuff.
Junior colleges are the perfect fit for many American families for a variety of reasons.
Some high school graduates do not yet feel ready to move away from home, preferring instead to commute for classes and complete required coursework in the comfort of their homes, and a year of community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college.
The model also has proven attractive for non-traditional students, who frequently thrive in the two-year campus setting.
Our community colleges offer value and viable options, and the recent online validation drives the point home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.